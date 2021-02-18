By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s energy provider company Azerishig has started providing power lines to government buildings in the newly-liberated Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadly regions, Hadrut settlement and Shusha city in line with the presidential decree and the project “Azerishig in Karabakh”, the company’s press service has reported.

Within the project, it is planned to create new power centers in the liberated territories, using state-of-the-art technologies, creation of 110/35 and 0.4 kV networks using a remote dispatching system, projects of laying 35 and 0.4 kV power lines, among others.

The construction of new 110 kV substations will begin in the liberated Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan regions will start in the near future.

The Azerbaijani government has allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments. In addition, Azerbaijan allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

