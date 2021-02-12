By Trend

2020 has become significant not only for Azerbaijan but also for the entire Turkic world, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman, and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remark during a video conference on the topic "Turkish-Azerbaijani Brotherhood: Opportunities for Regional Economic Cooperation after the Nagorno-Karabakh War", Trend reports on Feb. 11.

“The victorious Azerbaijani troops liberated the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which had been under occupation for 30 years, the territorial integrity of our country was restored, an end was put to historical injustice and the right to return people expelled from their lands was recognized,” the deputy prime minister added.

“This victory has been stipulated by a number of dominant factors,” Ahmadov added. “First of all, the victory in the second Nagorno-Karabakh War is based on the strength and might of Azerbaijan. Another factor is the unity demonstrated by the Azerbaijani public during the war, everyone united. Another important factor is the strength of the Azerbaijani troops under the leadership of the supreme commander, the heroism of our soldiers.”

The deputy prime minister stressed the special role of fraternal Turkey, which rendered great support to Azerbaijan in achieving this victory.

"From the very beginning of the war, both Turkey and every Turkish citizen firmly declared their support for Azerbaijan,” the deputy prime minister said. “We felt this support during the war."

“There are no other countries that have established such clean, sincere, and reliable relations as Turkey and Azerbaijan,” Ahmadov said. "This brotherhood has been tested by time. As an example of these tests, one can recall the Battle of Canakkale, the liberation of Azerbaijan from the occupation of the Caucasian Islamic Army. The second Nagorno-Karabakh war reaffirmed these fraternal relations."

The deputy prime minister expressed confidence that Turkey will be close to Azerbaijan during the restoration of the lands liberated from the occupation while the ruling parties of both countries will play an important role in further strengthening relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan.

"The leaders of both countries - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan play an exceptional role in strengthening ties between our countries," Ahmadov added.

