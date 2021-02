Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has given a speech at the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held in the format of a video conference, Azertag reported on February 11.

Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has also given a speech at the meeting.

Ministers and senior officials from 18 countries are attending the meeting.

story will be updated

---

