President Ilham Aliyev has said that demining of territories liberated from the Armenian occupation is a priority as accidents have been taking place in these lands in the past few days and in the immediate aftermath of the war.

Aliyev made the remarks while receiving newly-appointed Chairman of the Board of the Agency for Mine Action Vugar Suleymanov on February 4.

Aliyev stressed that demining must be done in a way that no accidents will occur in the future.

The president said that although he understands the IDPs' desire to return to their homeland, they must withhold from visiting liberated lands without permission and illegally.

---

