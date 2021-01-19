By Ayya Lmahamad

Four more centers of Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) are planned to be opened in Azerbaijan in 2021, Labor and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev has said.

The centers will be opened in Absheron, Barda and Guba regions.

Over the past year and a half, three DOST centers opened in Baku. Moreover, in the near future DOST centers will open in Baku’s Binagadi and Narimanov districts.

The minister underlined that by late 2021, the number of DOST centers will reach seven, and in the coming years, the network of these centers will continue to expand across the country.

The network of social services and rehabilitation facilities is also expanding and being built in accordance with modern requirements. Last year, six institutions - Lankaran, Khachmaz, Shirvan, Sheki, Sumqayit rehabilitation centers and the Goygol Psychoneurological Social Service Enterprise - were completely reconstructed and put into operation. Equipped with modern equipment, these rehabilitation facilities will provide quality services to both the servicemen wounded in the war and other people with disabilities.

Babayev stated that preparations are underway for the opening of the Shakhan rehabilitation home, children's rehabilitation centers in Shamkir and Gabala, and the Shamakhi psychoneurological social service institution, which will be commissioned this year.

"Thus, the number of social services and rehabilitation institutions of the ministry will be more than 30. Our goal is to bring the number of rehabilitation services to 30,000 per year. In the near future the network of these enterprises will be expanded," the minister said.

Agency for Sustainable and Operational Social Security (DOST) is a governmental agency set up by presidential order in 2018 to improve governance in employment, social protection and labour. The first agency center was opened in Baku’s Yasamal district in March 2019.

"DOST" centers are established to provide employment services, labour, social protection and guarantees, as well as other services in accordance with the activities of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz