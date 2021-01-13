By Laman Ismayilova

Patriotic War Memorial Complex and Victory Museum will be established in Baku.

Under the presidential Order, the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum will be designed to highlight Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War and to pay tribute to the Azerbaijani martyrs.

The Ministry of Culture was instructed to create a working group on the concept of the Victory Museum on behalf of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva.

The concept of the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum has been discussed at the virtual conference.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Minister of Culture Sevda Mammadaliyeva informed about the work done by the Ministry to implement the relevant presidential order.

The meeting participants exchanged views on the concept of the Memorial Complex and the Victory Museum.

The initial draft of the Action Plan for the collection of materials for the creation of the complex and the museum was discussed as well.

In the near future, meetings are planned in a more expanded composition of the internal working group, to be created under the Culture Ministry.

