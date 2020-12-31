Vladimir Lisin, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Dear Mr. President,

Dear Mr. Aliyev,

On behalf of the world shooting sports community I congratulate you on your birthday!

I sincerely wish you good health and positive emotions which are so necessary in our specific time. I believe that the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes in the international arena in the coming year will bring joy to you and to all the citizens of your beautiful Republic.

I hope we will be able to meet during the events that the International Shooting Sport Federation is planning to hold in Baku in 2021," the letter said.

