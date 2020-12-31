31 December 2020 11:39 (UTC+04:00)
110
Vladimir Lisin, President of the International Shooting Sport Federation sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"Dear Mr. President,
Dear Mr. Aliyev,
On behalf of the world shooting sports community I congratulate you on your birthday!
I sincerely wish you good health and positive emotions which are so necessary in our specific time. I believe that the achievements of Azerbaijani athletes in the international arena in the coming year will bring joy to you and to all the citizens of your beautiful Republic.
I hope we will be able to meet during the events that the International Shooting Sport Federation is planning to hold in Baku in 2021," the letter said.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz