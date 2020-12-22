By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Emergencies Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov and Russian counterpart Colonel-General Yevgeny Zinichev have discussed coordinated activities in humanitarian spheres in a number of relevant fields, including Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, the Emergenices Ministry has reported.

The meeting took place on December 21, as part of an official visit of a delegation led by Russian Minister of Civil Defense, Emergency Situations and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disastersl Yevgeny Zinichev.

Heydarov noted that the two countries have strong friendship, and close neighborhood relations rooted in ancient history. In this frame, the minister expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the two countries' emergencies ministries, underlined the importance of coordinated activities in humanitarian spheres in a number of relevant directions, including the Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Zinichev thanked for the cordial receiption and noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations. He noted the existence of good opportunities for further expansion of relations, as well as the usefulness of regular meetings and discussions between the relevant agencies of the two ministries to address humanitarian issues.

At the meeting, the sides held extensive exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.​

Before the meeting, the Russian delegation members visited the Alley of Honors, paid tribute to the memory of National Leader, architect and founder of modern Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev, and laid wreaths and flowers at his grave. The memory of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva was also honored.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz