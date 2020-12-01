By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Azerbaijani people on liberation of Lachin district that had been under the Armenian occupation since 1992.

Aliyev made the remarks in a live televised address to the nation on December 1 after the Azerbaijani Army entered Lachin under a trilateral agreement signed between Baku, Moscow and Yerevan on November 10 to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Congratulating Azerbaijani people and the population of Lachin district, the president reminded that Lachin district has been returned without firing a single shot.

“We have forced the enemy to do this. The bright victory won on the battlefield has led to this remarkable result – three of our districts, Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin, have been returned to us. We have returned these districts without firing a single shot and without a single martyr.”

Lachin district, which is one of biggest districts in Azerbaijan and covers an area of 1,800 square kilometers, had the population of 50,000 people when it was occupied. The president said that the population of Lachin district has reached 80,000 people today and their return to their homes is one of the government’s goals.

Furthermore, Aliyev spoke about Lachin’s destruction under the Armenian occupation and Azerbaijan’s plans to rebuild it.

“The situation on the lands liberated from the occupation foreshadows great difficulties. Everything is destroyed there – the infrastructure is destroyed, buildings are demolished, administrative buildings are demolished. There are currently no living conditions in these places. But we will restore these regions, all our districts, we will take all steps to create a normal life for our citizens. As you know, the first projects have already started. Relevant funds have been allocated from the President's contingency fund. The construction of the Fuzuli-Shusha highway and the Barda-Aghdam railway has already begun. This shows that we plan this work as efficiently as possible and, at the same time, in a short time, so that to organize all these activities without wasting time. Relevant state bodies have already been set up and all this work will be carried out in a coordinated manner,” Aliyev said.

The president also touched upon Lachin’s strategic importance and the Lachin corridor.

“The strategic importance of Lachin district lies in the fact that the Lachin corridor runs through the territory of the district and through the city of Lachin. As you know, this corridor has been transferred under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces. For many years, the corridor was under the control of the Armenian armed forces, the occupiers. I can say that the initial version of the joint statement signed on 10 November contained a provision on keeping this corridor under the control of the Armenian armed forces. I opposed this and as a result, control over this corridor was transferred to Russian peacekeepers. I think this is a great achievement.

The Lachin corridor has been cleared of Armenian occupying forces. I must also say that a lot of work was done on the initial version of the statement, especially after the liberation of the city of Shusha from the occupation. The initial version of the statement suggested that the width of the Lachin corridor should be 30 kilometers. I was categorically against this and said that these claims of the Armenian side were absolutely unfounded. There is no need for such a wide corridor to ensure security measures within the corridor. Therefore, I considered this proposal as being absolutely unacceptable and expressed my opinion. The second version envisaged the Lachin corridor as being 10 kilometers wide. I didn’t agree to that either, as a result of which agreement was reached on a corridor 5 kilometers wide. The 5km corridor is wide enough for us, for the Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh and for ensuring security.”

