Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that the country's army has liberated more territories, previously occupied by Armenia.

"Victorious Azerbaijani army liberated the villages of Birindzhi Aghali, Ikinji Aghali, Uchundzhu Aghali, Zarnali in the Zangilan district, the village of Mandili in the Fuzuli district, the villages of Gazanzami, Khanagabulag, Chullu, Gushchular, Garaaghaj in the Jabrayil district, and the village of Garagadj of the Jabrayil district, and the villages of Giyasli, Edilje, Gilijan in the Gubadli district. Long live the Azerbaijani army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!,” the president tweeted.

