The attack on Nakhchivan is a manifestation of the powerlessness of the Armenian leadership in the confrontation with Azerbaijan, Director of the Baku Network Expert Council, Ph.D. Elkhan Alasgarov told Russian Vestnik Kavkaza, Trend reports.

He noted that the use of operational-tactical missiles against civilian facilities is another war crime that Yerevan continues to commit against the territory of Azerbaijan.

“First, they fired at Ganja, but now, after the preventive measures taken by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry against missile launchers, they chose another target for attack - Nakhchivan. The task here is the same - to cause a big international conflict, into which they want to drag Russia. Therefore, the Armenian leadership constantly says that Turkey is fighting against it, it needs to make the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict international, involve as many countries as possible in it and move away from responsibility for the Karabakh settlement,” Alasgarov said.

“Two individuals must be punished for shelling the territory of Nakhchivan, where no military operations are taking place – Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who gives the order to fire the civilian population with tactical missiles, and Defense Minister David Tonoyan,” noted the director.

“This war crime doesn’t contribute to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, on the contrary, it causes a new aggravation. In accordance with the agreements of the period of establishment of the autonomy in Nakhchivan, Turkey has political and legal responsibility for its security. So, this means that the strike on Nakhchivan is aimed at drawing both Turkey and Russia into the conflict,” Alasgarov added.

