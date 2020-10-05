By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku on October 6. Rain is expected in some places. Mild north-east wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +14-17 °C at night, +21-23 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported. In Baku, the temperature will be +14-16 °C at night, +21-23 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 771 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75 percent.

Thunderstorms and occasionally heavy rain are expected in the country's regions. Snow will fall in highlands.

The east wind will blow. The temperature will be +10-15 °C at night, +18-23°C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, +6-10 °C in the daytime.

---

