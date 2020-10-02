By Trend

Armenia is not just a leader, but an indisputable leader in the issue of anti-Semitism, Director General of the Israel-Azerbaijan International Association "AzIz", Lev Spivak told Trend, commenting on anti-Semitism in Armenia.

“Since the issue of Armenian anti-Semitism is not so simple, scientists should study this issue. Every year a survey is conducted in the world, which shows the level of anti-Semitism in different countries. An American organization has been conducting these surveys for many years. Over the past few years, their surveys have included the post-Soviet space,” Spivak said.

According to the survey, the highest level of anti-Semitism in the world is registered in Armenia, amounting to over 60 percent, while in Greece, which ranks second among countries with anti-Semitism, the level of anti-Semitism accounted for 30 percent.

“Armenia is not just a leader, but is an indisputable leader in this shameful issue,” the director-general of “AzIz” stressed.

Spivak noted that this is happening against the background of the fact that there are very few Jews in Armenia. Tens of thousands of Jews have always lived in Azerbaijan, maybe even hundreds of thousands. There have never been many of them in Armenia, and today their number is no more than a hundred people, and that is because of the number of mixed marriages between Armenians and Jews.

“Armenia is a mono-ethnic country, and there are very few Jews living there. Nobody understands how it happens that with very few Jews living in Armenia there is such a high level of anti-Semitism in the country. The survey results were completely shocking, but this is a fact,” Spivak said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz