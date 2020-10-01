By Trend

The Japanese authorities urge the sides involved in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to end the military confrontation and sit down at the negotiating table, Secretary General of Japan’s Cabinet of Ministers Katsunobu Kato said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

“We call on all the sides involved to cease hostilities, show maximum restraint and start dialogue," he said.

Kato also stressed that the Japanese government is seriously concerned about the military clashes in the region, which have resulted in civilian casualties.

"We intend to continue to monitor the situation closely,” he added.

