A number of foreign media outlets have widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s interview with local Azerbaijani TV channels, following the groundbreaking ceremony of the offshore operations of the Absheron field at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deep Water Jackets Plant, Trend reports.

The foreign media primarily drew the audience's attention to the Azerbaijani president's statements on the heinous policy of the Armenian leadership and its provocations.

Turkish Anadolu Agency, Hurriyet, Milliyet, Sabah, Takvim and other popular newspapers, TRT HABER, TGRT, HABER TURK, A HABER, NTV TV channels, Russia's TASS, Interfax and RIA Novosti news agencies, "Lenta.ru", "News.ru", "Vesti Kavkaza", "Pravda.ru", "Moskovsky Komsomolets" and "Kommersant" newspapers, REN TV, TVC, 360 tv, EU Politics, Egypt's Asyaelyoum and Aldiplomasy news agencies, Romania's News24hours, Ukraine's RBC-Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan's Goldenbridgenews, Georgia's Interpressnews, Dalgatv, 24news, as well as other news websites published articles and broadcast programs on President Aliyev’s interview.

The articles quoted President Aliyev's statements on Armenia's aggressive policy against Azerbaijan, illegal settlement of Armenias in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, violation of the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict, and other issues.

The Turkish media outlets also hailed President Aliyev’s highlighting the Azerbaijani-Turkish relations.

