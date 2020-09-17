By Akbar Mammadov

Iraq has always supported Azerbaijan’s just position in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, members of Iraqi parliament’s international relations committee have said during the meeting with Chargé d'Affaires of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iraq Nasir Mammadov, Azertag reported on September 16.

Duringt the meeting, Mammadov stressed the importance of increasing the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and the international community to resolve the conflict within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

He also gave detailed information to the Iraqi MPs about the demand for the unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces from the territories of Azerbaijan enshrined in the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union and the European Parliament, as well as other influential international organizations on the conflict.

At the meeting, Mammadov also underlined that as a continuation of Yerevan's aggressive policy, on July 12-16, the Armenian armed forces attacked using heavy artillery the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Azerbaijan’s border Tovuz region. He noted that Armenia’s provocation failed.

Furthermore, Mammadov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to expanding cooperation with Iraq in various fields. He also noted the importance of mutual visits and effective work of intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary working groups to further strengthen relations between the two friendly countries and added that several draft agreements to be signed between the two countries are considered.

Mammadov stressed the significance of further strengthening relations within international organizations, especially the traditional cooperation and mutual support within the UN and ECO. He also said that the number of Iraqi students in Azerbaijani universities has been growing year by year.

In turn, Iraqi MP Muzahim Mustafa al-Tamimi expressed his country’s readiness to take relevant steps to develop bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the sides noted the importance of increasing mutual investments, developing transport potential, establishing joint ventures and establishing cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz