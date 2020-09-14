By Akbar Mammadov

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated his country’s strong support for Azerbaijan, saying that Ankara will continue to support Baku and that the friendship between the two countries is eternal.

He made the remarks while receiving the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova in Istanbul on September 12.

“Azerbaijan’s joy is our joy, its sorrow is our sorrow. Our countries always take the same position on international platforms and support each other on crucial issues. The recent remarks by President Ilham Aliyev made while accepting the credentials of the newly-appointed Greek Ambassador to Azerbaijan are a clear example of this. Therefore, we once again express our gratitude to all the brotherly people of Azerbaijan, including President Ilham Aliyev,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president also touched upon the joint economic projects implemented by the two countries in the region, stressing that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars projects are part of the strategic cooperation between the two countries.

He also expressed satisfaction over the relations between the parliaments of the two brotherly countries. Erdogan pointed out that there are ample opportunities for Azerbaijani and Turkish parliamentarians to work together within international organizations.

In turn, Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey support and rely on each other in all crucial issues.

She thanked Erdogan and the members of the Turkish government, including Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar for voicing unequivocal support to Azerbaijan over Armenia’s military provocation on the border on July 12.

Touching upon regional threats to Turkey, Gafarova said: “The struggle you have waged in Syria, Iraq, Libya, the Black Sea, the Mediterranean and the Aegean is a national struggle to protect the legitimate interests of the Turkish people. We are aware of this.”

She reiteratd President Aliyev's earlier statement that Azerbaijan stands by brotherly Turkey in this rightful struggle and will support brotherly Turkey in any case.

The Azerbaijani speaker also congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the discovery of a natural gas field in the Black Sea and stressed its important role in meeting the energy needs of the brotherly country.

It should be noted that on September 11, in her first official visit abroad, Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan. During the meeting, transport projects, the Free Trade Agreement and increasing trade turnover with Azerbaijan were discussed.

---

