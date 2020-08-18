By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani government is taking measures to improve water supply in the country.

New sub-artesian wells will be drilled in the villages of Fizuli to improve irrigation in the district, Azertag reported on August 18.

With the commissioning of new sub-artesian wells, over 200 hectares of arable land in the region will be provided with irrigation water.

Fourteen sub-artesian wells will be drilled in 9 settlements with the population of 15,373 people in line with the president’s April 2020 order “On additional measures to improve irrigation water supply to the arable land in Fizuli region and meet the needs of the population in drinking water”.

Sub-artesian wells have already been drilled in Ahmadbayli, Ashagi Kurdmahmudlu, Yuxari Kurdmahmudlu, Karimbayli, Shukurbali villages and in the 11-ci Qayidish settlement in Fizuli. Sub-artesian wells will soon be drilled in three more villages.

In the past five years, 55 new sub-artesian wells have been drilled in parts of Fizuli that have been liberated from the Armenian occupation.

It should be noted that in the government session on July 23, President Ilham Aliyev urged the government to take measures to eliminate the water shortage problem in the country. Furthermore, on July 28, Ilham Aliyev signed the Order on additional measures to ensure the efficient use of water resources in the country.

Azerbaijani Melioration and Water Industry OJSC announced earlier its plans to drill 18 sub-artesian wells in Sheki in 2020 to improve irrigation water supply to arable lands and farmlands used for planting greenery in 15 settlements with the population of over 116,00 people and to meet residents’ drinking water demands.

Drinking water supply and sewage system of western Gazakh region is also being reconstructed. The project in Gazakh will allow access to water and sanitation services for 26,000 people in the region. In addition, the project envisages supply of drinking water to Agkoynak, Garapapag, Huseynbeyli and Dag Qasaman villages of Gazakh and Agstafa regions in the future. Overall, 45,000 residents will benefit from the project.

Seven of the 12 sub-artesian wells to be drilled in Agstafa region, will provide Gazakh region and surrounding villages with sustainable drinking water. A 4-kilometre section of a 9-kilometre main water pipeline has been laid from the spring to Gazakh.

