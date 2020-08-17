By AkbarMammadov

Azerbaijan and neighbouring Georgia who enjoy strategic partnership and strong ties in various spheres, have discussed ways of expending cooperation in trilateral and multilateral formats, as well as within international organizations, including the United Nations.

The cooperation formats were discussed during the meeting between Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Georgian Ambassador Zurab Pataradze.

Receiving the Georgian envoy, Bayramov pointed out that the good neighbourly ties and strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia are based on historical friendship.

The minister also touched upon the development of cooperation between the two countries in the economic, trade, energy, transportation, humanitarian, cultural, scientific, and educational fields.

During the meeting, the sides voiced firm support to the norms and principles of international law, in particular, the principle of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and the unequivocal expression of this position within the international frameworks.

Expressing the sincere congratulations to Bayramov on his appointment as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Pataradze conveyed the greetings of Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani to his Azerbaijani counterpart.

The ambassador noted the existing opportunities for further continuation and broadening of the high-level cooperation relations between the two countries.

At the meeting, the discussions were also held on other issues of mutual interest.

---

