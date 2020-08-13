By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has phoned Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss the transportation of military cargo from Russia to Armenia, the president’s press service reported on August 13.

During the phone call, Aliyev informed the Russian president that the intensification of the transportation of military cargo from Russia to Armenia since July 17 after the clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, raises concerns and serious questions in the Azerbaijani society.

The president noted that immediately after the military clash on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, over 400 tonnes military cargo was transported from Russia to Armenia using the airspace of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

Aliyev emphasized that the main purpose of the phone call was to clarify this issue.

Furthermore, Aliyev informed the Russian president about the military provocation committed by Armenia in the direction of Tovuz district of the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border on 12-16 July.

The president stressed that servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and a civilian were killed in the Armenian attacks. At the same time, Aliyev said that as a result of artillery shelling of villages and settlements along the border by the Armenian armed forces, many houses were destroyed and rendered unusable.

Aliyev pointed out that the main purpose of this Armenian military attack was to involve third parties in the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

During the telephone conversation, issues related to the agenda of bilateral cooperation between the two countries were also discussed and mutual intentions were expressed to further strengthen the Azerbaijani-Russian partnership in all areas.

At the same time, Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on the registration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Russia.

