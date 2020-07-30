President Ilham Aliyev inaguruated another modular hospital for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Gabala region during his visit on July 29.

The modular hospital in Gabala, like other similar medical institutions, will accept and treat coronavirus infected patients with moderate symptoms.

To prevent the coronavirus pandemic, a modular hospital complex was established in Gabala as part of the preventive measures taken in Azerbaijan.

Moreover, President inaugurated Amirvan-Vandam highway in Gabala, after its reconstruction.

The head of state was informed that the 28 kilometers road connects 5 settlements with population of 13,000 people.

President was also informed of the construction of a new bridge across the Boom River on the second kilometer of Bum-Tikanli-Abrikh highway, which separates 11 settlements with population of 20,000 people, from the region center and other settlements, as well as restoration of the two-kilometer highway to Boom settlement.

Construction of a new bridge, as well as the reconstruction of the road from the settlement of Boom to the bridge will give the population direct access to the region center and neighboring villages without additional roads.

Moreover, Aliyev instructed to name one of the streets in Gabala after army general Polad Hashimov who was native of the village of Vandam in Gabala. Hashimov was killed during the Armenian cross-border provocation recently.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz