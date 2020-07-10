By Ayya Lmahamad

Head of the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department Faig Bagirov has been detained on corruption-related charges, local media reported on July 10.

Bagirov is charged under Articles 179.3.2 (misappropriation, embezzlement on a large scale), 308.1 (abuse of office) and 311.3.2 (taking a bribe on a large scale) of the Criminal Code.

Bagirov is also Azerbaijan’s former ambassador to Turkey.

Three other employees of the Foreign Ministry were detained on July 6 on charges of bribery, abuse of power and embezzlement as a result of investigation by the State Security Service.

The detainees are Chairman of the Tender Commission of the Ministry Farhad Mollazade, Head of the Economic Department of the Department of Affairs Salim Alizade and Head of the Consular Legal Department of the Consular Department Nurupasha Abdullayev.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz