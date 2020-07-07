By Laman Ismayilova

The final results of "AquaHack" competition have been announced.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Hackathon Azerbaijan, the country's first-ever virtual water-themed hackathon was mainly focused on technological solutions to existing water challenges and raising public awareness about water.

The final stage of the competition lasted 48 hours. At this stage, more than 30 teams presented their projects online to the jury.

According to the results, "Arducoman" team won the first place for a novel procedure to extract fresh water from seawater by using alternative energy sources. The second place went to "Aquahakermaks" for an IoT-based device, which indicates when and how much water is used. The team "Satetlite' ranked third for "smart irrigation" to minimize the consumption of water used in agriculture.

The jury awarded the fourth place to "Conwat" team for a device designed to irrigate green areas by collecting water released as a result of condensation processes. Finally, the fifth place went to the team "Lily" placed for ensuring more efficient use of rainwater in residential buildings and farms through water-sensitive sensors.

