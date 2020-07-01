By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has sent medical supplies amounting to 25 tonnes to Iraq to help this country to fight COVID-19.

According to Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, preventive medical supplies were delivered from Baku to Baghdad by plane on June 30.

Medical supplies include syringes, masks, sterilizers, protective suits, and medical alcohol.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that this humanitarian aid reflects the depth and interdependence of relations between the two countries and activation of bilateral cooperation in confronting the viral pandemic.

Humanitarian aid delivered by Azerbaijan's Silk Way Airlines has been handed over to the Iraqi side by employees of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iraq.

Earlier on June 25, Azerbaijan sent medical supplies weighing 4,5 tonnes to Afghanistan.

Moreover, on June 10, Azerbaijan provided humanitarian aid worth $25,000 to Yemen.

It should be noted that on June 9, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan has made individual donations to the World Health Organization, and humanitarian assistance to 29 WHO member-countries, including $5 million to Iran during the COVID-19 pandemic.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz