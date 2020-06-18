By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s national carrier Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) airlifted 152 citizens from Moscow to Baku by a charter flight on June 17, AZAL reported in its official Facebook page.

All repatriated citizens have been placed under a mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

AZAL operates charter flights to return compatriots to the country in accordance with plan defined by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Earlier, presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan has repatriated 2,976 citizens from Russia.

Azerbaijan has so far repatriated over 25,000 citizens from different countries over COVID-19 pandemic. The citizens have been repatriated from Moscow, Istanbul, Kyiv, Minsk, Iran, Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Riga (Latvia), Warsaw (Poland), Berlin (Germany) among others.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force May 31. However, the borders remain closed.

On June 9, a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in Baku, Ganja, Lankaran, Sumgayit, Absheron, Yevlakh, Ismailli, Kurdamir and Salyan regions, that will be effective from 00:00 on June 14 to 06:00 on June 16.

