All airports in Azerbaijan will be closed for regular passenger flights until July 1, Azerbaijani Airways (AZAL) reported in its official website on June 4.

Azerbaijan suspended its air traffic since the second half of March due to the coronavirus infection.

Azerbaijan first introduced quarantine regime on March 24. On May 29, Azerbaijan extended special quarantine regime until June 15 while relaxing some of the lockdown rules. Since 31 May, the activity of large shopping centers and malls on the territory of the country is resumed (except for children's and entertainment centers, cinemas, public catering facilities) has been restored.

Violation of the rules entails administrative and criminal liability as provided by law.

On June 4 a decision was taken to impose a two-day nationwide quarantine regime in four cities and Absheron region during the upcoming weekend.

As of June 4, Azerbaijan has registered 6.260 COVID-19 cases and 76 coronavirus- related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 3.665.

