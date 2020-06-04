By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has adopted a decision to impose a lockdown on the upcoming weekend that will also restrict residents to go to work from 14:00 on Friday till Monday, local media reported on June 4.

The new lockdown will be imposed in Baku, Sumgait, Ganja, Lankaran and Absheron regions.

The decision was followed by the fact that a number of recovered patients in the country outnumber that of infected people due to residents’ failure to comply by quarantine requirements.

It should be noted that after the session chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, details of this decision will be disclosed to public.

Azerbaijan first introduced special quarantine regime on March 24 and the fourth stage of quarantine regime easing came into force on May 31.

As of June 4, Azerbaijan has registered 6.260 COVID-19 cases and 76 coronavirus- related deaths. The total number of recovered patients is 3.665.

On June 3, associations for the management of medical territorial units (TABIB) suggested to impose a nationwide lockdown across the country during weekend possibly for the duration of a month or two.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz