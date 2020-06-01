By Ayya Lmahamad

The U.S. capital, Washington, DC, has declared May 28 “Azerbaijan National Day”, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora press service reported on May 31.

Mayor of Washington Muriel Bowser signed the relevant proclamation on the 102nd anniversary of the Azerbaijani Democratic Republic.

It is stated in the proclamation that Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) declared its independence on May 28, 1918, becoming the first secular parliamentary republic in the Muslim world.

It also states that during the ADR period, women were granted the right to vote and equality of all citizens regardless of their racial, sexual, ethic, religious and national belonging was recognized.

It reminded that in 1920, Azerbaijan became part of the USSR, and then in 1991 restored its state independence.

Azerbaijan had strengthened its independence since and had become a reliable ally and strategic partner of the United States, the proclamation reads.

It should be noted that members of the Working Group on Azerbaijan in Congress, Paul Cook representing California and Paul Gosar representing Arizona, made a statement on the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of republic.

The statements say that Azerbaijan cooperates with the U.S. in energy security, increase of bilateral trade and investments, transnational threats and fight against terrorism.

Furthermore, it notes that Azerbaijani soldiers participated in operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and the Balkans jointly with US troops and that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to support the United States after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

In his statement Cook also highly appreciated Azerbaijan's partnership relations in the sphere of economy and security, stressing Azerbaijan's relations with the US allies, especially Israel, noting that Azerbaijan provides 40 percent of oil consumption by Israel.

The statement emphasizes Azerbaijan's important role in the diversification of energy routes in Europe and ensuring energy security, especially in the leading role in the Southern Gas Corridor project.

In addition, Cook highly valued the traditions of religious tolerance in the country, noting that Jewish and Christian communities live together in Azerbaijan, which is a secular state, and the majority of the population is Muslim.

In his statement, Gosar emphasized that Azerbaijan shows an example of freedom in the region and its determination to solve modern problems in the name of freedom.

In conclusion, members of the Congress once again conveyed their best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan and expressed aspirations with continuation of partnership between countries and willingness to work for further development of cooperation in the future.

