By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan’s military officials have visited military units and sections of the "Gazakh" border division guarding the state border with Armenia, the website of the State Border Service reported on May 1.

Azerbaijani presidential aide, Chief of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev and Chief of the State Border Service (SBS) Colonel-General Elchin Guliyev met the servicemen of the State Border Service and reviewed the service and living conditions.

Furthermore, the officials familiarized themselves with the defense infrastructure on the state border, and inspected the constructions carried out for this purpose.

At the same time, with the participation of the head of the Executive Power of Gazakh district Rajab Babashov, the issues of implementation of the measures planned in this direction in a short period of time were also discussed.

The generals held a service meeting with the leadership of the Gazakh separate border division, gave necessary instructions to strengthen the combat readiness of military units, to ensure the inviolability of the state border and the safety of personnel, and further to raise the fighting spirit of border guards.

Chief of the State Border Service (SBS) Elchin Guliyev had inspected military units and sections of the "Gazakh" separate border division on 7-9 April as well.

It should be noted that Armenian intensified its infiltration and sabotage attempts on the border with Azerbaijan by shelling the border-combat points of the State Border Service nearby several various villages of Gazakh district, from March 5.

As a result of the ceasefire violations by Armenian armed forces between March 5 to April 4, two Azerbaijani border guards were killed in Gazakh district’s Gushchu Ayrim and Salahly villages on March 5 and March 7 respectively.

Armenian forces violated the cease-fire regime on the border on several occasions in the reported period, targeting servicemen and civilians.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz