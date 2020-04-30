By Akbar Mammadov

On 30 April, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on relieving Makhir Guliyev from the post of head of the Executive Power of Bilasuvar district.

The text of the order has been published on the website of the president.

Earlier, local media reported that Azerbaijan's State Security Service carried out investigative and operational measures to detain officials of the Bilasuvar District Executive Authority who had committed numerous criminal offenses regarding violations of the rights of citizens, society and the state on 29 April.

Mahir Guliyev has held the post of the head of the Executive Power of Bilasuvar district since 2011.

---

Akbar Mammadov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AkbarMammadov97

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz