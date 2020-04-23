By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan has sent humanitarian aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina(BiH) to help this country’s fight against novel coronavirus pandemic.

An airplane carrying humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) will arrive today on April 23 at the country’s Sarajevo International Airport, Ministry of Security of BiH reported.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan has responded to the request of the Bosnian Minister of Security Fahrudin Radoncic for BiH’s assistance in the fight against coronaviruses,” the ministry said.

According to the report, on behalf of all citizens, Minister Radoncic thanked the Government and people of Azerbaijan for their support.

"This was a continuation of the good results of the donor conference held last month by Minister Radoncic with ambassadors in Sarajevo, international organizations and institutions", the ministry said.

“A number of countries and donors have responded to the call for support for Bosnia and Herzegovina in the fight against coronaviruses. The European Union alone has provided 80.5 million euros in aid,” the ministry noted.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has also sent humanitarian aid worth $5 million to neighbouring Iran over COVID-19 outbreak.

So far, more than 184.600 people have died, over 2.6 million people have been confirmed as infected, about 724.000 patients have been recovered worldwide after the outbreak of COVID-19.

---

