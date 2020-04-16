16 April 2020 12:23 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
People who have recovered from coronavirus may get infected again, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Ramin Bayramli said at a briefing at the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers held on April 15, Trend reports.
Bayramli said that those infected again can transmit the disease in a milder form.
“The current relevant results show that there have been cases of people getting re-infected. However, there are no specific guarantees or data on what serious consequences re-infection can lead to,” said the chairman.
