Azerbaijan has confirmed 76 new coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country, and one person has died of the infectious disease, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on April 7.

The patient who died of COVID-19 was diabetic. His family members and other persons with whom he was in contact, have been quarantined.

So far, 717 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country. Some 44 of them have recovered, eight have died, and 665 are being treated in special hospitals. Of these, 23 are in critical condition, 31 are in moderate condition, and the health of others is stable.

The country has conducted 53,300 tests so far identify new infections.

