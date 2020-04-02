By Trend

The volume of harmful air emissions from stationary objects and cars in 2019 in Azerbaijan increased by 900 tons compared to 2018, standing at 1,122 tons, Trend reports referring to the State Statistics Committee.

In particular, 84.2 percent or 945,200 tons of the harmful emissions accounted for cars.

According to the committee, in 2019 the volume of harmful emissions from stationary objects increased by 3.5 percent, whilst the volume of air emissions from cars decreased by 0.5 percent.

The volume of harmful emissions from stationary objects in Baku, Sumgayit and Shirvan, which are the country's industrial centers, increased by 6,200, 400 and 20 tons, respectively.

As a result of preventive measures, 59.9 percent of the harmful substances generated at stationary objects were cleaned using appropriate facilities. Improvement of the technological process and increase of the efficiency of treatment facilities in order to reduce the amount of harmful emissions into the atmosphere, allowed to prevent a total of 41,900 tons of harmful air emissions in 2019.

Hydrocarbons accounted for 66 percent, nitric oxide - 12.6 percent, carbon monoxide - 9.1 percent, and sulfur oxide - 0.4 percent of the total volume of harmful air emissions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz