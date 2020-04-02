By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

The limit of preferential use of electricity for the population will be increased to 400 kWh, local media reported citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy on April 1.

“The Ministry of Economy has developed a program to support utility payments for electricity consumption for the population. According to the program, it is proposed to increase the limit of preferential use of electricity to 100 kWh,” the statement said.

Currently, the limit of electricity consumption at a preferential rate for the population is 300 kWh. The price of one kilowatt-hour of electricity up to 300 kWh is $0.04. If this limit is exceeded for every kilowatt-hour above the limit, the tariff is $0.6.

Thus, the preferential limited amount of electricity for the population will be 400 kWh.

---

