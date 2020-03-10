By Trend

The vice-chairmen of the committees of the Azerbaijani parliament have been elected, Trend reports on March 10 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova signed a corresponding resolution.

The names of vice-chairmen of the committees of the Azerbaijani parliament:

Qudrat Hasanquliyev committee on legal policy and state building Hikmat Mammadov committee on defense, security and combating corruption Tahir Karimli committee on human rights Asim Mollazade committee on natural resources, energy and ecology Ali Masimli committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship Sabir Hajiyev committee on agrarian policy Malahat Ibrahimqizi committee on labor and social policy Rashad Mahmudov committee on health Jalya Aliyeva committee on family, women and children issues Shahin Ismayilov committee on youth and sports Sahib Aliyev committee on regional affairs Elshan Musayev committee on regional affairs Musa Qasimli committee on science and education Fazil Mustafa committee on culture Sevinj Fataliyeva committee on foreign and interparliamentary relations

---

