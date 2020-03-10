By Trend
The vice-chairmen of the committees of the Azerbaijani parliament have been elected, Trend reports on March 10 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.
Chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova signed a corresponding resolution.
The names of vice-chairmen of the committees of the Azerbaijani parliament:
|
Qudrat Hasanquliyev
|
committee on legal policy and state building
|
Hikmat Mammadov
|
committee on defense, security and combating corruption
|
Tahir Karimli
|
committee on human rights
|
Asim Mollazade
|
committee on natural resources, energy and ecology
|
Ali Masimli
|
committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship
|
Sabir Hajiyev
|
committee on agrarian policy
|
Malahat Ibrahimqizi
|
committee on labor and social policy
|
Rashad Mahmudov
|
committee on health
|
Jalya Aliyeva
|
committee on family, women and children issues
|
Shahin Ismayilov
|
committee on youth and sports
|
Sahib Aliyev
|
committee on regional affairs
|
Elshan Musayev
|
committee on regional affairs
|
Musa Qasimli
|
committee on science and education
|
Fazil Mustafa
|
committee on culture
|
Sevinj Fataliyeva
|
committee on foreign and interparliamentary relations
