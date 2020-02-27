By Laman Ismayilova

Nargis Fund presents video dedicated to Khojaly genocide, committed in 1992 against hundreds of Azerbaijanis by Armenians.

Some 613 people were killed, 1,000 civilians of various ages became disabled as a result of the bullet wounds received. As many as 106 women, 63 young children, 70 old men were killed, eight families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, 130 - one of the parents. On the night of the tragedy, 1,275 civilians were captured, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

As a result of the ensuing war, nearly one million Azerbaijanis were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities that were started by the Armenian forces due to occupation.

A temporary cease-fire agreement was signed between the countries in 1994, however a final peace deal has not been reached yet. Peace negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have yielded no results to this date.

Since 1992, negotiations have been underway for a peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. However, due to the unconstructiveness of Armenia, they still remain on paper.

