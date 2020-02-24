By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Azerbaijan’s low-cost airline Buta Airways will operate flights to Tehran despite the coronovirus threat, Press Service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has reported.

“Low-cost airline Buta Airways is operating daily flights on the Baku-Tehran-Baku route and plans to continue flights under the current schedule,” AZAL President Jahangir Asgarov has said.

He added that Heydar Aliyev International Airport and other airports of Azerbaijan will not impose any restrictions on flights operated by Iran Air, adding that “Azerbaijan's Ministry of Health has strengthened the sanitary-quarantine control on arrivals from Iran. Additional measures will be taken in this direction”.

According to official reports, 12 people have died as a result of coronavirus virus in Iran and the country has over 60 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Turkey and Pakistan have closed their borders with Iran and other neighbouring countries have placed travel bans to Iran over the virus outbreak in the country.

