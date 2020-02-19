By Laman Ismayilova

Foggy weather is expected in Baku on February 20. Northwest wind will blow in some places.

The temperature in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula will be 4-6 °C at night, 8-10 °C in the daytime,the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will reach 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 80-90 percent.

Rainy weather is expected in country's regions tomorrow. Snow will fall in the mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places.

The temperature in regions will range from -1 to +4 °C at night and 7-11°C in the daytime.

In the mountains, the temperature will vary from -2 to +3 °C in the daytime and 2-6 °C at night.

A temperature close to the climatic norm will be mostly favorable for weather-sensitive people. However, increased humidity may cause anxiety in some people.

