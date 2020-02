By Trend

No violations have been encountered so far at the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan, OSCE Observer Arthur Gerasimov told reporters in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 9.

The observer noted that about 360 OSCE observers are monitoring the elections in Azerbaijan.

“We met with representatives of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), civil society institutions and parties before the elections,” Gerasimov said. “Presently, our representatives are monitoring the elections throughout the country.”

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Some 5,573 permanent polling stations operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls are conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

