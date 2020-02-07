By Trend

Double standards and discrimination by the Council of Europe are applied to those who have their own opinion and don’t seek to imitate the so-called European “democracy”, Russian political observer, conflict expert Yevgeniy Mikhailov told Trend.

The expert noted that in the Council of Europe, not only Azerbaijan, but also its partner, Russia, are subject to a policy of double standards.

“If Baku put the so-called European 'multiculturalism' above its national interests, then the attitude towards Azerbaijan would be warmer,” said Mikhailov. “Since Azerbaijan is a strong, independent power that cherishes ​​family and national values, like Russia, in contrast to Armenia itself, where gay parades are freely held, and the state leaders are directly dependent on Western subsidies, one shouldn’t be surprised at the biased attitude side of the so-called 'civilized' Old World.”

The political analyst noted that he completely agrees with the opinion of sane politicians and analysts who point out that the Council of Europe has actually become a place of propaganda for open hypocrisy and discrimination.

“Moreover, I would like to note that this organization is openly degrading and losing influence in the world,” Mikhailov added. “At the same time, I would like to say that earlier this influence was also very conditional, mainly due to lobbying for the interests of the US and its transnational corporations. Now Europe is at a political crossroads because of the policies of its senior overseas partner, and doesn’t dare to make its choice contributing to the strengthening of its sovereignty from external players.”

The expert expressed confidence that the Council of Europe is a breeding ground for Russophobia and Islamophobia.

“This should have been taken into account long ago, the Council of Europe isn’t worthy to be a partner,” Mikhailov said. “It’s clear that Europe is changing, and not for the better, and that’s why one should realize that new alliances are needed, where Europeans won’t play a dominant role, and the rights of all participants will be equally respected.”



