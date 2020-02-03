By Laman İsmayilova

Another yard has been successfully renovated within "The Our Yard" project, launched by IDEA Public Union.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote healthy lifestyle.

Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the renovated yard in Sabail district. The renovated yard covers apartment buildings that accommodate 850 residents.

All conditions for the convenient movement of people with disabilities were created there. Mini football pitch, various sports facilities was set up on the yard. Moreover, a 160m-long cycling lane was laid out in the area.

Taking into account the residents’ wishes, new illumination poles were installed in the yard. Facade and entrances of buildings were completely renovated, and new iron doors and plastic windows were installed in blocks.

Along with restoring existing vegetation in the yard, 130 trees and various flowering shrubs were planted additionally, with a strip of greenery laid out in a 600 square metre area.

Moreover, CCTV cameras and fire hydrants were installed on the territory to ensure the safety of residents.

The said project is expected to be implemented in all districts of Baku. Therefore, you are kindly requested to send information and your recommendations regarding the front yards in need of repair in our capital to IDEA Public Association.

The main purpose in creating such sites is to ensure a healthy lifestyle for young people, strengthen their health, effectively organize leisure activities.

IDEA Public Union, established by Leyla Aliyeva on July 12, 2011, aims to promote public awareness on environmental issues and action, collaboration with the youth, promoting the education of environmental problems and finding proper solutions for them.

The public union calls upon each individual to care about the environment and to contribute to ongoing efforts against ecological problems.

