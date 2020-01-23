By Trend

Several organizations have applied to Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC) to conduct exit-polls at the early parliamentary elections to be held in the country on Feb. 9, CEC Deputy Chairman Rovzat Gasimov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to the law, organizations willing to conduct exit-polls must contact the CEC not later than 20 days before election day.

The period has expired, and in the coming days the media will be provided with information about organizations that have submitted documents to the CEC for conducting exit-poll.

