By Trend

Azerbaijani farmers will be able to calculate their subsidies using a calculator in their personal online cabinets, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Ministry.

The rules for subsidizing agricultural production, approved by the Azerbaijani presidential decree dated June 27, 2019, are already in force, according to the report.

Under the new subsidy rules, farmers will be able to receive six types of subsidies through Electronic Agricultural Information System (EKTIS).

This rule provides for subsidizing crops, seeds, animals, bees and cocoons, used as state support to farmers. As a first step, sections of subsidies according to types of crop and livestock products have been provided in the farmer’s personal cabinet on the EKTIS website.

The amount of funds that will be issued to farmers for all types of subsidies has already been determined. In accordance with the new rules, until Jan. 15, the Council of Agricultural Subsidies under the Agriculture Ministry must declare subsidized crop products, coefficients and the amount of subsidies for them.

In order to accelerate transition to the electronic system and timely payment of subsidies to farmers, the Council of Agricultural Subsidies announced in September 2019 the coefficients of subsidies for crops, harvest and seeds, quotas for seeds and seedlings according to plant species and regions.

Each farmer who has filled out a subsidy application in an electronic personal cabinet will be able to calculate his or her subsidy by using a calculator in his or her cabinet until the application is confirmed.

Up to 450,000 farmers are registered in the EKTIS.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz