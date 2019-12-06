By Trend

The order by Azerbaijani president on the parliament’s dissolution is continuation of President Ilham Aliyev’s course to improve the quality of life of the Azerbaijani people, a well-known Russian political expert and TV anchor Yevgeny Mikhailov told Trend.

“I believe, first of all, that the course towards renewing the parliament and replacing officials of the old school will definitely bring the so-called fresh blood - younger politicians to politics and leadership positions in the government, who will be able to react promptly to all global changes and focus in time in order to correctly develop state planning, achieve the goals set by the president of the country,” said the expert.

“I am confident that this important step in the field of legislation will bring positive results and will become continuation of large-scale reformation policy that is being implemented in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. The head of state pursues effective and far-sighted policy, which is based on national interests of Azerbaijani citizens.”

The order by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the dissolution of the parliament is a well though-out step and an indicator of far-sighted public policy, famous Turkish expert, Professor Togrul Ismayil told Trend.

“Thanks to the balanced steps being taken in Azerbaijan at the government level, the country has become a leading state in the South Caucasus region, and has also asserted itself in the international arena,” Togrul Ismayil noted.

“In addition to fundamental reforms in the fields of economy, production and education, serious structural and personnel changes meeting the modern requirements have been made,” the Turkish expert added. “As a result of this state policy, present-day Azerbaijan is rightfully considered to be the leading country in the South Caucasus region and enjoys high prestige in the world. The country raised its rating in the international relations system, thanks to competent and prudent government policy under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who has launched a large-scale reform process.”

The Turkish professor noted that the structural and personnel changes this year have been also a part of important reforms.

“The decision to dissolve the parliament is a logical step, because Azerbaijan needs to reform the policy of the parliament itself as the country’s legislative body,” Togrul Ismayil said. “Therefore, the order of the head of state on the dissolution of the parliament is a revolutionary decision, in the light of the tasks and goals facing the Azerbaijani statehood.”

In turn, famous Azerbaijani expert, Professor of the Western Caspian University Fikret Sadikhov, also spoke out in support of the presidential order.

The political analyst noted that the order by President Ilham Aliyev on the dissolution of the parliament is fully consistent with the spirit of the reforms carried out in the country, and is also an objective and competent decision.

“Undoubtedly, there is a serious need for holding large-scale reforms in the legislative sphere, since the solution of important issues and the adoption of necessary legislative acts depend on the effective work of the parliament,” Sadikhov added.

“There is a great need for new young human resources that are able to quickly respond to ongoing processes in all spheres of life,” the political analyst said. “Azerbaijan plays an important role in global politics, in the system of international relations, thanks to its competent and balanced policy, which is conducted under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.”

“I believe that the order by the head of state on the dissolution of parliament will find positive response and support from the Azerbaijani public, since this decision is aimed at developing the country and its bright future,” Sadikhov noted.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to dissolve the parliament of the fifth convocation on Dec. 5.

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on Feb. 9, 2020, reads the document.

On Dec. 4, at the meeting of the Plenum of Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court, the request of the Azerbaijani president on the conformity of the parliament’s dissolution with Azerbaijan’s Constitution was considered based on the decision of the Azerbaijani parliament “On the appeal to the president of Azerbaijan on the occasion of calling early parliamentary elections” dated Dec. 2, 2019.

Following the meeting, the Plenum of the Constitutional Court made a decision that the dissolution of the Azerbaijani parliament is consistent with the Constitution of the country.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani parliament adopted an appeal to the president of Azerbaijan on the dissolution of parliament and the holding of early elections.

The draft appeal was put to voting and adopted by 99 votes.

Azerbaijani parliament consists of 125 MPs who are elected by the majority system.

