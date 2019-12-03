By Trend

A plenary session of the Chamber of the Azerbaijani Constitutional Court was held on Dec. 2, Trend reports referring to the Constitutional Court.

The Azerbaijani president’s request on complying of the dissolution of the parliament upon the decision of the Azerbaijani parliament #1717-VQR dated December 2, 2019, and titled "On the appeal to the Azerbaijani president in connection with calling early elections to the Azerbaijani parliament" with the constitution. At the meeting, a decision was made to accept it for implementation.

In essence, the request will be considered with the participation of the sides at the plenary session of the Constitutional Court scheduled for 12:00 (GMT+4) on December 4.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz