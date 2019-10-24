By Trend

There is no progress in negotiations regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict due to Armenia’s destructive position, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov made the remarks at the meeting with Cuban counterpart Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla within the 18th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, to be held in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

story will be updated

---

