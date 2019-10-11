By Trend

Azerbaijan strongly condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism and supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism, Trend reports on Oct. 11 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

“In this regard, we are confident that the operation “Peace spring” of the Turkish Armed Forces will serve to eliminate the terror risks, return of the refugees to their homes, solution of the humanitarian problems and ensuring peace and stability within Syria’s territorial integrity as it has been stated by the Turkish government,” the ministry said.

----

