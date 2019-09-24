By Trend

The annual meeting of the UN Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development was held in New York, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, First Deputy Minister Ali Abdullayev and Head of the International Cooperation Department of the ministry Shahin Ismayilov.

The issues related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the development of broadband communications, the exploration of regulatory mechanisms in the field of information and communication technologies, the integration of the digital economy in developing countries were discussed at the meeting.

The meeting of the commission was traditionally held the day before the session of the UN General Assembly.

