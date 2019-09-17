A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 17.

The new edition includes articles: National team wins Arena Polo World Cup 2019, Azerbaijan, Poland to improve market access for entrepreneurs, SOCAR to increase gas reserves in UGSs, Local products featured at Food Expo Warsaw 2019 etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.